2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Conneaut man arrested, arraigned in connection to death of 40-year-old woman

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a 40-year-old Kingsville woman...
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a 40-year-old Kingsville woman Thursday night(Source: Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was arraigned Friday morning on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with the June 14 shooting death of a Kingsville woman.

Vincent Ballard turned himself into Conneaut Police Thursday night, deputies say.

Officials say Ballard and three others went to Eureka Road on June 14 to purchase drugs when they broke into a truck converted into a residence.

Ballard attempted to rob the man and woman in the residence, killing 40-year-old Tina Wheeler, deputies say.

Ballard injured 42-year-old Wesley Moore during the robbery.

Two of the subjects involved in the robbery were arrested on outstanding warrants for unrelated drug charges before Ballard, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Veterans Memorial Bridge in 1978 (Source: Cleveland Memory Project/Cleveland State University)
Cleveland’s Veterans Memorial Bridge opens for 1 weekend to showcase available space
Court officials said Chad Holbrook received a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years and a lifetime...
Huron County driver sentenced for deadly motorcycle crash, fleeing scene
Food and farm project breathes new life into abandoned school property
Food and farm project breathes new life into abandoned school property
Messing morning commute: Fatal crash & diesel spill result in delays Friday on I-71