Conneaut man arrested, arraigned in connection to death of 40-year-old woman

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was arraigned Friday morning on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with the June 14 shooting death of a Kingsville woman.

Vincent Ballard turned himself into Conneaut Police Thursday night, deputies say.

Officials say Ballard and three others went to Eureka Road on June 14 to purchase drugs when they broke into a truck converted into a residence.

Ballard attempted to rob the man and woman in the residence, killing 40-year-old Tina Wheeler, deputies say.

Ballard injured 42-year-old Wesley Moore during the robbery.

Two of the subjects involved in the robbery were arrested on outstanding warrants for unrelated drug charges before Ballard, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.