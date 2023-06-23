2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Especially tragic’: Shaker Heights kindergartener dies ‘unexpectedly’

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Schools was “deeply sadden” to confirm on June 22 that kindergartener Nico Mata “passed away unexpectedly.”

Mata was a student at Mercer, SHS said.

“The loss of a child is especially tragic, and students and staff will experience grief in a variety of ways,” SHS stated. “The District is setting up grief counseling for any students, staff and family members who are in need of such services.”

SHS said councilors and a variety of support, including art therapists, will be at Mercer Elementary School at these times:

  • June 26 from 12-3 p.m.
  • June 28 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • June 29 from 4-5 p.m.

Students and other members of the Shaker Heights Schools community in need of immediate assistance are urged to call 988 or Bellefaire’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-888-418-6777.

Shaker Heights Schools families can also call the Safe Schools Helpline 24 hours a day at 1-800-418-6423, ext. 359, text TIPS to 614-426-0240 or go online at safeschoolhelpline.com.

Superintendent Dr. David Glasner said “supporting your child through such a loss can be a challenge. The following resources from the National Association of School Psychologists may be of assistance:

