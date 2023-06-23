2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

fatal accident at Bagley Road closes I-71 early Friday

Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday
Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal accident on I-71 early Friday morning has sent one person to the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a call came in for an accident on I-71 at at Bagley Road at 1:55 a.m..

Troopers say 61-year-old Nabil Haikal pulled to the right shoulder of I-71 around 1:48 a.m..

Haikal was standing outside of his car when a man driving a 2020 Honda Civic struck him and the driver side door, officials say.

Officials pronounced Haikal dead at the scene and the driver of the Honda Civic was transported by EMS to Southwest General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Middleburgh Heights police, fire and EMS provided assistance at the scene.

Troopers say the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

All northbound traffic has reopened as of 6 a.m..

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

BCI officials confirmed the shooting occurred overnight.
Ohio BCI investigating Tallmadge police-involved shooting
Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday
Diesel spill on I-71 shut down northbound traffic at 480 into Cleveland
The Shaker Heights school board is considering a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.
‘Especially tragic’: Shaker Heights kindergartener dies ‘unexpectedly’
Flesh-eating seaweed reaches Florida shores