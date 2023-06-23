fatal accident at Bagley Road closes I-71 early Friday

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal accident on I-71 early Friday morning has sent one person to the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a call came in for an accident on I-71 at at Bagley Road at 1:55 a.m..

Troopers say 61-year-old Nabil Haikal pulled to the right shoulder of I-71 around 1:48 a.m..

Haikal was standing outside of his car when a man driving a 2020 Honda Civic struck him and the driver side door, officials say.

Officials pronounced Haikal dead at the scene and the driver of the Honda Civic was transported by EMS to Southwest General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Middleburgh Heights police, fire and EMS provided assistance at the scene.

Troopers say the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

All northbound traffic has reopened as of 6 a.m..

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.