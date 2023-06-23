2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Food and farm project breathes new life into abandoned school property

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - What was once a dump site at a former school is now turned into a food source for a local community.

The former Goodrich Middle School property on Lafollette Street in Akron has come a long way since in March.

What was once a trash dump, and site for vagrants, is becoming an urban farm.

From the former Goodrich Middle School to the Goodrich Food and Farmers Project.

“We’ll be able to feed the community, feed the neighborhood, and eventually show the kids how to get entrepreneurship of their specialty,” said Pastor Ron Blackmon, one of the founders of the project.

Pastor Blackmon says he got the idea during the pandemic in 2020.

It got off to a slow start, partially due to the fact it’s a self-funded project, and it’s been a constant target of vandals.

But Pastor Blackmon says our 19 Troubleshooter story gave the property the spotlight it needed.

“The vandalism stopped,” said Pastor Blackmon. “Thank god. They started respecting the area.”

Now, thanks to the hard work of some paid students, they’re beginning to plant their first seeds.

Getting teens off the streets and away from danger, while providing an under-served area fresh, healthy food.

“I’m just looking for results right now and looking for change,” said Louise Johnson, another founder of the project. “And I can see that happening.”

That change and progress will continue until this farm is full of produce and able to feed a community.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

If you’d like to volunteer, reach out to Methodist Baptist Church at 330-724-0966.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Messing morning commute: Fatal crash & diesel spill result in delays Friday on I-71
Tallmadge Police shoot man after multi-county chase
Parma Police: 12 dogs found dead in home, woman charged with animal cruelty
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says