Food and farm project breathes new life into abandoned school property

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - What was once a dump site at a former school is now turned into a food source for a local community.

The former Goodrich Middle School property on Lafollette Street in Akron has come a long way since in March.

What was once a trash dump, and site for vagrants, is becoming an urban farm.

From the former Goodrich Middle School to the Goodrich Food and Farmers Project.

“We’ll be able to feed the community, feed the neighborhood, and eventually show the kids how to get entrepreneurship of their specialty,” said Pastor Ron Blackmon, one of the founders of the project.

Pastor Blackmon says he got the idea during the pandemic in 2020.

It got off to a slow start, partially due to the fact it’s a self-funded project, and it’s been a constant target of vandals.

But Pastor Blackmon says our 19 Troubleshooter story gave the property the spotlight it needed.

“The vandalism stopped,” said Pastor Blackmon. “Thank god. They started respecting the area.”

Now, thanks to the hard work of some paid students, they’re beginning to plant their first seeds.

Getting teens off the streets and away from danger, while providing an under-served area fresh, healthy food.

“I’m just looking for results right now and looking for change,” said Louise Johnson, another founder of the project. “And I can see that happening.”

That change and progress will continue until this farm is full of produce and able to feed a community.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

If you’d like to volunteer, reach out to Methodist Baptist Church at 330-724-0966.

