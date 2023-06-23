Huron County driver sentenced for deadly motorcycle crash, fleeing scene

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County driver convicted of fleeing the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash was sentenced earlier this month.

Court officials said Chad Holbrook received a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years and a lifetime driving suspension.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 on Route 601 in Norwalk Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Holbrook hit and killed a man on a motorcycle, then kept on driving.

But a witness, an off-duty Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy, saw the crash and decided to follow Holbrook.

When Holbrook finally stopped, the deputy confronted him and Holbrook ran away, according to troopers.

After what became a manhunt, Holbrook eventually, troopers said, came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.

According to court records, he entered a guilty plea for charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and failure to stop.

His sentence stems from the deadly crash as well as previous probation violations.

Holbrook also got a $525 fine, court officials said.

