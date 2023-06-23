2 Strong 4 Bullies
Huron County driver sentenced for deadly motorcycle crash, fleeing scene

Court officials said Chad Holbrook received a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years and a lifetime driving suspension.(Source: Huron County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County driver convicted of fleeing the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash was sentenced earlier this month.

Court officials said Chad Holbrook received a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years and a lifetime driving suspension.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 on Route 601 in Norwalk Township.

Norwalk man accused in fatal hit-and-run crash arrested after 2-hour manhunt

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Holbrook hit and killed a man on a motorcycle, then kept on driving.

But a witness, an off-duty Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy, saw the crash and decided to follow Holbrook.

When Holbrook finally stopped, the deputy confronted him and Holbrook ran away, according to troopers.

After what became a manhunt, Holbrook eventually, troopers said, came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.

According to court records, he entered a guilty plea for charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and failure to stop.

His sentence stems from the deadly crash as well as previous probation violations.

Holbrook also got a $525 fine, court officials said.

Editor’s Note: Watch a previous report from 19 News about the deadly crash in the video player below.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

