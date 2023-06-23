Northeast Ohio Weather: Damp and cool today; active pattern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slow moving area of low pressure is tracking through the area today. It will start to move east of us tomorrow. Not a summer feel today. Widespread cloud cover with areas of drizzle this morning. Another round of rain develops this afternoon. This will be with us through early evening. We kept it dry most of the night. The high temperature today only around 70 degrees. Mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with scattered showers in the forecast. The warmer air builds in on Sunday. Another cold front approaches from the west. Rounds of showers and storms back in play starting Sunday afternoon and through Monday. The team is monitoring this as some of these storms could be strong.

