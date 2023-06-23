2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio BCI investigating Tallmadge police-involved shooting

File: Ohio BCI
File: Ohio BCI(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is currently investigating a shooting involving the Tallmadge Police Department.

BCI officials confirmed the shooting occurred overnight.

The circumstances of the shooting, including if an officer fired their weapon, are unknown.

BCI said no officers were injured in the shooting.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

