Parma Police: 12 dogs found dead in home, woman charged with animal cruelty

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police said they charged a woman with animal cruelty charges this week after discovering 36 dogs in her home.

Lt. Daniel Ciryak said police conducted the wellness check at a home on W. Ridgewood Drive on June 2 where they found the dogs, 12 of which were already dead.

Police also found the homeowner, a 68-year-old woman, on the ground and told police she was unsure how long she was on the floor after saying she guessed she fell.

Three of the 24 remaining dogs were transported to an emergency veterinary clinic and two had to be put down, Ciryak said.

The 22 dogs that survived all are rehabilitating after being neglected, Ciryak said.

Police confirmed they issued an arrest warrant the woman, Barb Wible, with cruelty to animals, a fifth-degree felony.

Wible, who still is hospitalized, also owns a home in Mantua where humane agents found 146 dogs in varying stages of decay last week.

The Portage Animal Protective League said many of the dogs were found confined within their crates.

Ciryak confirmed the case is headed to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury where more charges are expected.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

