PHOTOS: Cleveland drivers wanted in hit-skip crashes after chase on I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say an apparent chase between drivers back in April resulted two separate hit-skip crashes in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
The incident took place on April 19 in the area of Lorain Avenue and West 81st Street near I-90.
Witnesses told police a 2020 Dodge was chasing an Audi Q5 on I-90 at speeds well over 100 MPH.
According to police, the crashes took place as the drivers exited I-90 west at Lorain Avenue.
Police say the Dodge lost control, running over a curb, into the grass, and through a fence before hitting a 2016 Nissan.
The Audi crashed into a 2010 Ford Escape in the intersection after running a red light.
According to officers, the Dodge and Audi drivers both fled north on West 81st Street after the crashes.
Witnesses described the Dodge driver as a tall Hispanic man wearing a green outfit, police say, and the Audi driver as a white or Hispanic woman with long black hair.
At least one of the victims received critical injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.
