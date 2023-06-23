2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Father accused of killing 3 sons pleads not guilty

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The father charged with nine counts of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of his three sons pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing in a Clermont County courtroom Friday.

Judge Victor M. Haddad ordered Chad Doerman, 32, to be held in jail without bail.

While in court, the prosecution read all of the counts Doerman faces with the possible sentencing, including life sentences and the death penalty.

Doerman was indicted Friday on the following charges stemming from June 15 incident:

  • Nine counts of aggravated murder
  • Eight counts of kidnapping
  • Four counts of felonious assault

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Records do not reveal a motive.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911, screaming her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Body camera video from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

The bodies of the three boys were found in the yard.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children died from their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ mother, 34, was shot in the hand and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The judge, a former assistant county prosecutor, set a $20 million bond for Doerman.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday
fatal accident at Bagley Road closes I-71 early Friday
BCI officials confirmed the shooting occurred overnight.
Ohio BCI investigating Tallmadge police-involved shooting
Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday
Diesel spill on I-71 shut down northbound traffic at 480 into Cleveland
The Shaker Heights school board is considering a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.
‘Especially tragic’: Shaker Heights kindergartener dies ‘unexpectedly’