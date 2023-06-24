2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood. (Source: WTVM)
By Gabriela Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A boy in Ohio is putting in a little extra work over the summer to help his family while getting ready for the next school year.

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.

“When I was walking with my lawnmower someone stopped me and asked me to cut their lawn and I did,” Jayden said.

An online post of 12-year-old Jayden looking for lawns to mow has since been shared more than a hundred times.

“It’s been overwhelming a little bit, but it’s great,” said Angel Jackson, Jayden’s mother.

Jayden just finished fifth grade at True Springs Academy and has been keeping busy since.

The 12-year-old is the second oldest out of six. His mother said he’s like the dad out of the bunch, and you can ask anybody about his work ethic.

“He’s just a hard worker and always going the extra mile to help,” Jackson said. “He wants to help his brother, sisters and himself get things for school,” Jackson said.

Not only does he want to get ready for school, but Jayden also wants to help his mother.

“Anything I need, he just goes and gets it. He doesn’t even ask me, he just goes and gets it,” Jackson said.

Adding, “Most kids around this area are into trouble and it just touches my heart that he’s gone away from all that. He really wants to help and do things the right way.”

Jayden’s family said he already has a few loyal customers, including neighbor Jim Hudson.

“He is very impressive and has come back a couple of times. He’s building a customer base,” Hudson said. “He is an asset to the community.”

Copyright WTVM via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below
Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on...
Kids find human remains while fishing at Pennsylvania park
Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on...
Kids find human remains while fishing at Pennsylvania park