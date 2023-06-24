Body of missing 90-year-old New Franklin man found in Summit County lake

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Franklin Police, the body of missing 90-year-old Joseph Latona was recovered from a lake Saturday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 3:53 PM the New Franklin Police and Fire responded to Turkeyfoot Lake for a report of a body in the water.

The fire department recovered the individual from the water who was later identified as the missing Joseph Latona, according to the press release.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office has taken custody of Joseph and will determine the cause of death.

