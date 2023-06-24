2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 15-year-old missing since June 17 last seen at house party, police say

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Saturday asked for the community’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Keshaun Williams was last seen June 17 at a house party near Fleet Avenue and Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Police say Keshaun is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a black t-shirt with grey and red Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Keshaun’s whereabouts has been asked to call 216-623-5400.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

