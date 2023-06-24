2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Browns open practice schedule released

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a break during drills at the NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a break during drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns this week announced the dates for fans to attend open practices during the 2023 Training Camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

A team spokesperson said all practices, which include different themes for fans, will begin at 2 p.m. with gates opening an hour before.

Tickets go live at 10 a.m. on July 13, but season ticket members will be able to reserve their tickets starting on July 11.

The team will open their practices to fans on the following dates with corresponding themes:

  • Aug. 1- Youth Football/Flag Football
  • Aug. 6- Throwback
  • Aug. 7- Superheroes
  • Aug. 9- Stay in the Game
  • Aug. 20- Browns Backers
  • Aug. 22- Military Appreciation
  • Aug. 23- Barks & Bites
  • Aug. 24- Browns Give Back

The team said they will be bringing back fan favorites, such as the 40-yard dash and the Puppy Pound, along with new and upgraded elements, such as food trucks to support local businesses.

“Our passionate fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Our primary goal is to craft extraordinary experiences and unforgettable moments for our fans. Training camp offers a unique atmosphere where we can deliver these remarkable opportunities, setting the stage for an unforgettable 2023 season.”

Brent Rossi, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
2023 Browns Season Predictions
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
Kevin Stefanski: Browns offense ‘should be’ different this season
Cleveland Browns Logo on Field
Cleveland Browns reveal fan-made dog logo contest winner
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey stands on the sideline before an NFL...
Assault charges against Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey dismissed