Cleveland Browns open practice schedule released

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns this week announced the dates for fans to attend open practices during the 2023 Training Camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

A team spokesperson said all practices, which include different themes for fans, will begin at 2 p.m. with gates opening an hour before.

Tickets go live at 10 a.m. on July 13, but season ticket members will be able to reserve their tickets starting on July 11.

The team will open their practices to fans on the following dates with corresponding themes:

Aug. 1- Youth Football/Flag Football

Aug. 6- Throwback

Aug. 7- Superheroes

Aug. 9- Stay in the Game

Aug. 20- Browns Backers

Aug. 22- Military Appreciation

Aug. 23- Barks & Bites

Aug. 24- Browns Give Back

The team said they will be bringing back fan favorites, such as the 40-yard dash and the Puppy Pound, along with new and upgraded elements, such as food trucks to support local businesses.

“Our passionate fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Our primary goal is to craft extraordinary experiences and unforgettable moments for our fans. Training camp offers a unique atmosphere where we can deliver these remarkable opportunities, setting the stage for an unforgettable 2023 season.”

