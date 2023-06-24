Man shot in alley on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Colgate Court located behind Hanini Petroleum around 8:15 pm

According to Cleveland EMS, the man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no information on the suspected shooter.

