2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

More than 10 Northeast Ohio children to receive newly built beds

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West & The Eva Rose Foundation partnered to build the beds, start-to-finish
By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKPARK, Ohio (WOIO) - At least ten children from Northeast Ohio are set to get a safe place to lay their heads thanks to two non-profit organizations.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West and The Eva Rose Foundation partnered to bring brand new beds to kids that never had them.

Just before 10, Saturday morning, more than 3 dozen volunteers gathered here at the warehouse for “Build Day.” They will construct the beds from start to finish, putting them together for kids who don’t have their own safe place to sleep.

When 11-year old Henry heard about the mission, he told 19 News he was happy to spend his Saturday helping out.

“It’s kind of sad knowing that they don’t have beds because they don’t have anywhere to sleep and that’s sad,” he said.

Mike Rollins has been volunteering for about for about two years and said this simple act of service has changed his life.

“I went on a delivery and that delivery it overwhelmed me. I got no other words, it just overwhelmed me. Seeing the smile on those kids, there’s no way I couldn’t come back and ever since then I’ve gotten more and more involved,” he said.

Since 2020 Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Cuyahoga County West has provided more than 400 beds to children here in Northeast Ohio. Volunteers and donations are always appreciated for those who want to help them continue to carry out their mission.

The plan is for the beds to be delivered on July 15.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Joseph Latona
Body of missing 90-year-old New Franklin man found in Summit County lake
AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for missing 15-year-old boy
More than 10 Northeast Ohio children to receive newly built beds
Keshaun Williams
AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for missing 15-year-old boy