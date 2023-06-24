More than 10 Northeast Ohio children to receive newly built beds

BROOKPARK, Ohio (WOIO) - At least ten children from Northeast Ohio are set to get a safe place to lay their heads thanks to two non-profit organizations.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West and The Eva Rose Foundation partnered to bring brand new beds to kids that never had them.

Just before 10, Saturday morning, more than 3 dozen volunteers gathered here at the warehouse for “Build Day.” They will construct the beds from start to finish, putting them together for kids who don’t have their own safe place to sleep.

When 11-year old Henry heard about the mission, he told 19 News he was happy to spend his Saturday helping out.

“It’s kind of sad knowing that they don’t have beds because they don’t have anywhere to sleep and that’s sad,” he said.

Mike Rollins has been volunteering for about for about two years and said this simple act of service has changed his life.

“I went on a delivery and that delivery it overwhelmed me. I got no other words, it just overwhelmed me. Seeing the smile on those kids, there’s no way I couldn’t come back and ever since then I’ve gotten more and more involved,” he said.

Since 2020 Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Cuyahoga County West has provided more than 400 beds to children here in Northeast Ohio. Volunteers and donations are always appreciated for those who want to help them continue to carry out their mission.

The plan is for the beds to be delivered on July 15.

