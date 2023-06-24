2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: First Alert Day Sunday

Northeast Ohio Weather: First Alert Day Sunday
(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s showers will be spotty as highs peak between 75 and 80.

Tonight’s fair skies will accompany lows in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday will be humid with showers and storms developing in the late afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-80s.

Showers and storms Sunday evening and night could be severe and will be coupled with lows in the mid-60s.

Monday’s showers and thunder will allow highs only in the mid to upper 70s.

More showers on Tuesday will include highs only in the low 70s.

With scattered showers on Wednesday, highs will top out around 70.

