Press conference to be held Monday for missing Cleveland 15-year-old

Amber Alert has been issued for the endangered teen
Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults will be hosting a press conference Monday, June 26 regarding Keshaun Williams who was last seen on June 17 in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood. according to a press release from the center.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for the missing 15-year-old.

The press conference starts at 11 am and will be held at the offices of the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults located at 2937 W. 25th Street in Cleveland.

Members of Keshaun’s family will be sharing details regarding the case and their plight to locate and bring him home.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

