Rumpke fuel issues causes delays in Northeast Ohio trash pickup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rumpke Waste Disposal was faced with an unusual problem earlier this week after drivers for the trash company noticed what appeared to be a fuel contamination issue with their trucks.

Work to clean out the gas tanks on the truck was needed immediately to keep them running, but the necessary repairs delayed trash pickup for at least a day in a number of communities including Westlake, Parma and Sagamore Hills.

Our 19 News crews found trash bins and trash bags that lined the streets in communities like Sagamore Hills, Broadview Heights and North Royalton.

Regina Cepelnik of North Royalton is one of the customers with trash still sitting on the curb.

“I’m not that concerned it’s only been a day. But, just wondering should I take it back in or should I leave it out. They’re saying to leave it out. We’ll just see how tomorrow goes.”

A Rumpke spokesperson provided 19 News with the following statement:

Rumpke continues to work diligently to manage any service adjustments due to a fuel supply issue. While there are still some areas delayed, we will continue to pick up until all routes have been serviced and we will be back to our normal schedule by Monday morning.

Customers tell 19 News that Rumpke has a great reputation for service and being very efficient, and the fuel issue in this case is out of their control, Cepelnik says.

“Even on holidays they’ll alert us that trash pickup with be a day later,” she said. “They’ve been pretty good about it so we haven’t had any issues so far.”

Sources tell 19 News trash has now been picked up in Westlake and Parma, and on Saturday trash will be picked up in Broadview Heights, North Royalton, Sagamore Hills and neighboring communities.

