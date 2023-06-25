2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 shot at North Olmsted Giant Eagle

North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.
North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.

19 News crews confirmed the shooting, which occurred at 27264 Lorain Rd.

Witnesses confirmed at least one person was shot.

Police have not specified the time or circumstances of the shooting.

Crews are currently on scene learning more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

