1 shot at North Olmsted Giant Eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.

19 News crews confirmed the shooting, which occurred at 27264 Lorain Rd.

Witnesses confirmed at least one person was shot.

Police have not specified the time or circumstances of the shooting.

Crews are currently on scene learning more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.