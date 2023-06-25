19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm potential
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be humid with showers and storms developing mainly in the late afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-80s.
Showers and storms this evening and tonight could be severe and will be coupled with lows in the mid-60s.
Monday’s showers and thunder will allow highs only in the mid to upper 70s.
More showers on Tuesday will include highs only in the low 70s.
With a few showers on Wednesday, highs will top out around 70.
