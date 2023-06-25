2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm potential

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be humid with showers and storms developing mainly in the late afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-80s.

Showers and storms this evening and tonight could be severe and will be coupled with lows in the mid-60s.

Monday’s showers and thunder will allow highs only in the mid to upper 70s.

More showers on Tuesday will include highs only in the low 70s.

With a few showers on Wednesday, highs will top out around 70.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

