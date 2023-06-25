Cleveland Cavaliers sign Pete Nance, son of franchise legend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three things are guaranteed in life: Death, taxes, and the Cleveland Cavaliers signing a basketball player with the last name Nance.

The Cavs on Saturday signed undrafted free agent Pete Nance to an exhibit 10 contract.

Nance, the Ohio 2017 Division II Player of the Year and Revere High School alum, is the youngest son of Cavs legend Larry Nance, Sr.

He also is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans F Larry Nance, who spent four years in the Wine and Gold.

Nance spent four seasons at Northwestern before transferring to the University of North Carolina, where he averaged 10.0 points per game on 42.2% shooting with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Nance’s contract is a 1-year minimum deal that the team can convert into a two-way contract before the start of the season, making him eligible to play for both the Cavs and the G League Charge.

