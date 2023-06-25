Cleveland Police: 35-year-old man shot on the city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 35-year-old man Sunday morning in Cleveland.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:47 p.m. in the 6000 block of White Avenue, in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Police arrived and found the man with gunshot wounds, and transported him to a local hospital.

His condition is not currently known.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects.

