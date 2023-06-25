2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 35-year-old man shot on the city’s East Side

Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 35-year-old man Sunday morning in...
Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 35-year-old man Sunday morning in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 35-year-old man Sunday morning in Cleveland.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:47 p.m. in the 6000 block of White Avenue, in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Police arrived and found the man with gunshot wounds, and transported him to a local hospital.

His condition is not currently known.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects.

19 News reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

