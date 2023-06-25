2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain

Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain
Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain(Source: Medina Fire Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters in Medina brought a helping hand to some fluffy friends stuck in a storm drain Sunday.

According to the Medina Fire Department’s (MFD) Facebook page, firefighters were called out to North Jefferson Street for a report of baby ducks trapped in a storm drain.

Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain
Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain(Source: Medina Fire Department)

The crew was able to rescue all six of the babies and return them safely to their mom.

“We are proud to aid all od the members of our community, animals included,” MFD said.

Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain
Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain(Source: Medina Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.
North Olmsted Giant Eagle shooting being investigated as murder-suicide

Latest News

North Canton Cinemark becomes first in NEO to utilize ‘immersive’ motion seating
North Canton Cinemark becomes first in NEO to utilize ‘immersive’ motion seating
Retired Streetsboro K-9 put to rest just shy of 15th birthday
Retired Streetsboro K-9 put to rest just shy of 15th birthday
Two men received the surprise of their lives after winning $2 million from a $20 scratch-off...
2 men win $2M on $20 scratch-off bought from Northeast Ohio gas station
Over 10 Northeast Ohio children to receive newly built beds
More than 10 Northeast Ohio children to receive newly built beds