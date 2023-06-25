2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Canton Cinemark becomes first in NEO to utilize ‘immersive’ motion seating(Source: Cinemark)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve never seen a movie quite like this before!

Cinemark Tinseltown in North Canton has become the first movie theater in Northeast Ohio to house D-BOX motion seats.

D-BOX seats move, vibrate and more in synchronization with the movie on the big screen.

“D-BOX enhances your movie experience by moving the body and sparking the imagination through a series of perfectly synchronized movements, vibrations and textures that allow you to feel every moment as if you were in it. With comfortable seats and the ability to personalize the intensity of the movement, D-BOX goes beyond sight and sound by bringing your entire body into the theatrical experience,” Cinemark said. “By synchronizing the movement with what’s happening on the big screen, D-BOX provides you with a unique, hyper-realistic and immersive entertainment experience that you won’t soon forget-- making it a great and exciting upgrade!”

This is not the only enhancement to the movie going experience Cinemark Tinseltown offers, with XD and RealD 3D also available.

D-BOX seats, however, are extremely limited - so don’t wait until the box office to grab yours. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The only movies offering these specialized seats at this time are The Flash, Elemental and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

D-BOX seats are typically $22 per adult, while standard tickets are typically $11.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

