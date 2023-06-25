2 Strong 4 Bullies
Retired Streetsboro K-9 put to rest just shy of 15th birthday

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday, the difficult decision was made to put retired Streetsboro K-9 Bo to rest.

Bo was just shy of 15 years old, and served the Streetsboro community for 9 1/2 years with K-9 Officer Aaron Coates.

He medically retired, and spent the rest of his time with the Coates family.

During his years of service, Streetsboro police said Bo was responsible for over 400 criminal charges filed, more than $500,000 in assets seized and 15 firearms and countless drugs taken off the streets.

Bo was a wonderful Malinois, who Streetsboro police said loved pets and scratches almost as much as he loved working.

He made friends everywhere he went and will be missed by those who loved him.

Final goodbyes can be made at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski funeral home in Ravenna on Monday June 26th at 9:00am.

A procession will follow to Paws and Remember cremation services located at 6160 Halle Dr. in Valley View.

The procession will begin in Ravenna: SR 59 to Chestnut north to SR 14 west through Streetsboro to I480, to left on Broadway to left Rockside to left on Valley View.

