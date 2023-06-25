Shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood lands woman in hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman was shot in the city’s Glenville neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to police, they got the call of shots fired at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They responded to the 600 block of E. 109th Street shortly after, finding a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.