2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood lands woman in hospital

Shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood lands woman in hospital
Shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood lands woman in hospital(WLBT)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman was shot in the city’s Glenville neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to police, they got the call of shots fired at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They responded to the 600 block of E. 109th Street shortly after, finding a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 35-year-old man Sunday morning in...
Cleveland Police: 35-year-old man shot on the city’s East Side
Two men received the surprise of their lives after winning $2 million from a $20 scratch-off...
2 men win $2M on $20 scratch-off bought from Northeast Ohio gas station
2 dead in North Olmsted Giant Eagle shooting
2 dead in North Olmsted Giant Eagle shooting