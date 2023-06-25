2 Strong 4 Bullies
Women’s March Cleveland holds rally downtown on 1st anniversary of Roe v. Wade reversal

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Women’s March Cleveland held a rally Saturday afternoon in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade one year ago.

The event was held outside Cleveland city hall.

Similar events took place across the country, but in Ohio, the rallies have taken on extra meaning due to the ongoing battle over Issue 1, which if passed by voters, would make it more difficult for state lawmakers to pass a constitutional amendment.

Instead of the current simple majority of just over 50% needed to pass amendments, Issue 1 would increase the requirement to 60%, a supermajority.

“[It’s] taking away the rights of all families, all people who want to make family planning decisions,” said state Sen. Nickie Antonio, a Lakewood Democrat.

The proposal would set a new voting threshold for any amendment to the state’s, but some Republicans have admitted it’s designed to circumvent changes to the state’s abortion laws in the GOP majority legislature.

“We don’t want to see a really radical abortion amendment put in our state constitution,” said Republican Secretary of State Frank Larose. “This is about protecting our state constitution from out-of-state special interests.”

The vote will be held on August 8th.

