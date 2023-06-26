Canton motorcycle crash kills 27-year-old rider, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcycle crash in Canton on Sunday killed a 27-year-old rider, according to police.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said the crash occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of 30th St. NW.

Gabbard said the motorcycle, traveling west, struck a car that was turning east onto the street from a driveway.

Police say the 27-year-old, identified as James Townsley, was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the use of drugs, alcohol or speed is unknown.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

