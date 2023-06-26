2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Parma Heights, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging host grocery giveaway(pxfuel / CC0 1.0)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Parma Heights and the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging will host The Great Grocery Giveaway this week for Cuyahoga County seniors age 60 and older.

The giveaway will take place Wednesday at Kurtz Park in Parma Heights from 2 to 5 p.m.

The city said over 200 seniors have registered for the event.

Each will receive a box including approximately $80 worth of groceries and essential supplies such as shelf-stable goods, a Dave’s market gift card, hygiene products and household cleaning items.

Boxes are limited to one per person.

“We’re thankful for the partnership with the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging and for the opportunity to host one of the drive-through pickups,” said Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo. “We’ve received numerous calls from seniors to sign up; they’re grateful for this opportunity to receive food, hygiene and cleaning products – this really is a wonderful program for seniors.”

Sponsored by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA), the event is part of a larger effort to fill food security gaps in the community.

One in six U.S. seniors lives with the daily threat of hunger and malnourishment, leaving them prone to acute or chronic illnesses that could drastically reduce their life expectancy, Parma Heights said.

“Many seniors are living on the edge of poverty,” said E. Douglas Beach, CEO of WRAAA. “As inflation challenges homes already struggling to pay bills, the elderly are having a particularly hard time putting food on the table. The fervent hope is that this program eases some of the daily struggle.”

WRAAA is a private, nonprofit corporation designated as the planning, coordinating and administrative agency for federal and state aging and disability programs in Cuyahoga and four surrounding counties.

