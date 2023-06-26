Cleveland man found dead in front yard of home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man dead in a front yard in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Cleveland Police found the body Sunday in the 3900 block of E. 155th Street.

This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jamale Thompson.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.