Cleveland Missing cancels press conference on missing teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults canceled their press conference for the 15-year-old at the center of Saturday’s AMBER alert.

The press conference’s cancelation came Sunday afternoon at the request of Keshaun Williams’ family, according to a statement from the organization.

The press conference was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the offices of the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults.

Meanwhile, the AMBER Alert still is active for Keshaun, who was last seen on June 17 in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

