Cleveland police search for man who stole license plates on the city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man wanted for stealing two license plates from vehicles at a business on the city’s West side.

According to Cleveland police, the suspect rode his bike into the parking lot of Lyft Flexdrive in the 15900 block of Lorain Ave. on June 21.

Police said he then placed the stolen plates in his backpack and rode off.

If you have any information, please call the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

