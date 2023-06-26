Euclid man admits to vandalizing Wickliffe church, police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Euclid man is facing criminal charges for allegedly damaging The Stations of the Cross display at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Wickliffe police said the damaged happened early on Sunday, June 18.

According to officers, the damage was sustained to the crosses, benches and center statue of The Virgin Mary.

Officers tracked down the suspect after seeing his vehicle on surveillance video.

Police said the Euclid man confessed to the damage and is charged with felony vandalism and desecration.

His name has not been released.

Policer added this incident occurred before the OLMC Festival and was not related to the weekend festival.

