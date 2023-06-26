2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. He will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday.

Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular program remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot.

Watters’ show previously aired at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson shortly after settling a defamation lawsuit with the voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems on the eve of trial. The case, which centered on the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election, exposed a trove of private messages sent between Fox hosts including Hannity and Carlson in which they criticized peers at the network.

Carlson has since moved his show to Twitter, although Fox is attempting to get him to stop the broadcasts.

“The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.
North Olmsted Giant Eagle shooting being investigated as murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden on Russian rebellion: 'We had nothing to do with it'
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs mass shooter pleads guilty; victims call him a ‘monster’ who hunted LGBTQ+ patrons
Bill and Betty Davey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
‘Be pals with each other’: Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
The high school students in the UH Future Nurse Academy travel to Kent State, Ursuline,...
Nursing shortage addressed with innovative UH summer program for high school students
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters