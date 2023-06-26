2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old accused of attacking hall monitor at Willoughby South High School

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County grand jury indicted an 18-year-old for allegedly attacking a 69-year-old hall monitor at Willoughby South High School in March.

Ke’Shaun Howard was indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee
Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee((Source: Willoughby police))

Willoughby police said on March 20, Howard pushed the staff member at the entrance of the boy’s restroom on March 20, causing a concussion and a laceration to the back of the head.

Officers said Howard was one of several students being detained in the restroom for possible smoking or vaping. Howard allegedly pushed the hall monitor backwards so he could leave the restroom.

According to police, the school resource officer reviewed the surveillance footage after the assault and identified Howard as the suspect.

Officers located Howard in the cafeteria and said they took him into custody without incident.

Ke'Shaun Howard in court on March 30, 2023
Ke'Shaun Howard in court on March 30, 2023((Source: WOIO))

The hall monitor, whose name has not been released, was transported to UH Lake West Medical Center for treatment.

Howard remains out on a $5,000 bond and there is no next court date scheduled.

