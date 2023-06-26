2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians’ Cantillo named to 2023 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game AL roster

Cleveland Guardians prospect, left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On July 8, the best minor league prospects across baseball will show off their abilities in the 2023 Sirius XM All-Star Futures game during Major League Baseball’s all-star festivities.

And for the Guardians, they will be represented by one of their top pitchers, left-hander Joey Cantillo.

The 23 year old Cantillo is the lone representative of the Guardians on the American League roster for the game, joining a list of future stars that includes the 2022 number one overall pick of the Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday.

Cantillo is a six foot four inch southpaw originally from Honolulu, HI, and was originally drafted in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

The Guardians acquired Cantillo as part of a package trade highlighted by the then-Indians sending pitcher Mike Clevinger to the Padres and two other players for a package return that included current starters Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, and Gabriel Arias.

Cantillo has been spending time pitching with both the Double-AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks and Triple-AAA Columbus Clippers. Overall in his six seasons in the minors, his record is 19-13 with an ERA of 2.60.

The Futures Game features a National League vs. American League format, which was introduced in 2019 following 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups. The game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will begin at 7:00 p.m. exclusively on SiriusXM and Peacock.

