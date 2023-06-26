Guardians’ Cantillo named to 2023 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game AL roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On July 8, the best minor league prospects across baseball will show off their abilities in the 2023 Sirius XM All-Star Futures game during Major League Baseball’s all-star festivities.

And for the Guardians, they will be represented by one of their top pitchers, left-hander Joey Cantillo.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo struckout 8 batters over 5.2 scoreless innings tonight for Columbus in his best start to date at the Triple-A level. Cantillo had his fastball up to 97.3 mph.



Line - 5.2(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 3BB 8SO (92 Pitches 55 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/NJXctbIe3t — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 25, 2023

The 23 year old Cantillo is the lone representative of the Guardians on the American League roster for the game, joining a list of future stars that includes the 2022 number one overall pick of the Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday.

Cantillo is a six foot four inch southpaw originally from Honolulu, HI, and was originally drafted in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

The Guardians acquired Cantillo as part of a package trade highlighted by the then-Indians sending pitcher Mike Clevinger to the Padres and two other players for a package return that included current starters Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, and Gabriel Arias.

Cantillo has been spending time pitching with both the Double-AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks and Triple-AAA Columbus Clippers. Overall in his six seasons in the minors, his record is 19-13 with an ERA of 2.60.

The Futures Game features a National League vs. American League format, which was introduced in 2019 following 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups. The game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will begin at 7:00 p.m. exclusively on SiriusXM and Peacock.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.