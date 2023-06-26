Houston Texans named co-defendant on remaining lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

HARRIS COUNTY, Tx. (WOIO) - The Houston Texans organization have been named as an additional defendant in the remaining civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

The addition to the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit against Watson was made on June 22, according to court records obtained Monday morning.

The 25th lawsuit, filed against Watson on Oct. 13, 2022 by Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group on behalf of “Jane Doe”.

The lawsuit alleges Watson attempted to solicit sexually-related acts, including intercourse with the plaintiff during a massage session in December 2020.

The new filings accuse the Texans organization of vicarious liability, negligence/gross negligence and civil conspiracy.

Watson served an 11-game suspension last year and paid a $5 million fine after being found in violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Two grand juries previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges following the lawsuits.

According to a previous report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021, including the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him. Watson has since a majority of those lawsuits.

19 News has reached out to the Houston Texans organization and the attorneys for both sides for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

