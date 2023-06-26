2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and thunderstorms likely today

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving area of low pressure will be impacting the area today and tomorrow. The result will be a good shot of rain coming at us. It’ll be a cooler day and breezy. South to southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Rain and storms likely through the day. The rain could be heavy at times. The best chance of storms will be during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the 70s. More rounds of showers and storms tonight. The instability does go down so the risk of storms will go down as the night wears on. The air mass cool enough tomorrow for lake enhanced rain. Afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees. A few showers and storms around Tuesday night. The rain threat from this system ends by Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy morning then turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Another cool day with high temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range.

