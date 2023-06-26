Nursing shortage addressed with innovative UH summer program for high school students

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - An intense, two-week program for 26 high school students will help them learn about every facet of nursing.

“I think the O/R is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” said Hawken 11th grader Anijah Ball. “We got to see all the people doing surgery, the brain tumor.”

“Going to the hospitals and seeing how nurses interact with their patients is just amazing,” echoed Bella Deoliveira, a junior at West Geauga High School.

The students come from high schools all over Northeast Ohio for the paid internship.

“We had over four-hundred and eighty-five applicants and we are twenty-six strong,” said UHPS System Director of Nursing Erin Slay, DNP, MHA, RN.

Those 26 strong might help with the nationwide nursing shortage,

“We need more nursing students and we need more nurses and hopefully this will inspire them,” said Holly Ma, DNP, MS RN NPD-BC, the Marian Shaughnessy Endowed System Director of Nursing Education and Nurse Leader Center.

The program also features five mentors, like Corey Mraz, ready to graduate from Kent State Ashtabula in December.

“I think it’s very exciting to know that they’re interested and I’m interested to teach them and the whole I think the whole dynamic is what’s super powerful to me,” said Mraz.

The program plans to expand to fifty or seventy-five next year giving more students the unique opportunity.

“This really just solidifies my decision to go into nursing,” said Bella.

“Now is the time and I think I’m going to be a nurse!” said Anijah.

Students graduate this Friday.

