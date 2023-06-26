Prosecutor: Cleveland toddler left for dead while mom vacationed found in soiled Pack-N-Play pin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland mother accused of leaving her toddler home alone while she went on vacation is now facing additional charges, according to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

Kristel Candelario went on a 10-day vacation, according to prosecutors, and left for dead her 16-month-old daughter at their west side home.

When she returned on June 16, Kristel Candelario found the toddler unresponsive and called police, prosecutors say.

A press release stated: “The 16-month-old child was discovered in a Pack-N-Play pin on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets.”

Emergency personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to prosecutors, the little girl, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Jailyn Candelario, was determined to be “extremely dehydrated” at her time of death.

Prosecutors allege Kristel Candelario visited Detroit, Mich. and Puerto Rico over a 10-day period, leaving her child alone at their home near Lorain Avenue and West 97th Street in the Cudell neighborhood.

“It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation. As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children. Imagining this child’s suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

Prosecutors say a grand jury returned an indictment Monday on the following charges:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Felonious assault

Endangering children

An arraignment date for the mother has not been set.

Editor’s note: Below is 19 News’ most recent report on the alleged murder. Return for updates.

