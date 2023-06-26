Solon officer dragged by fleeing car during traffic stop

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police are looking for the man who dragged an officer while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

Lt. Roy Cunningham said the incident occurred at 1:54 a.m. on Saturday after an officer caught a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone while on U.S. 422.

Cunningham said the officer detected marijuana coming from the vehicle and the suspect refused to exit when asked.

The suspect, who admitted to having a firearm, then fled the scene when the 31-year Solon Police veteran attempted to remove him.

The fleeing car dragged the officer, who was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police also ensued on a brief chase, with speeds exceeding 100 mph, before the suspect went away.

Police confirmed that arrest warrants are out for Twinsburg 27-year-old Termaine Jackson for charges of assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and fleeing and eluding.

Anyone with information on Jackon’s whereabouts has been asked to call 440-248-1234.

