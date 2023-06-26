2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Solon officer dragged by fleeing car during traffic stop

Solon Police are looking for the man who dragged an officer while attempting to flee from a...
Solon Police are looking for the man who dragged an officer while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.(Solon Police)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police are looking for the man who dragged an officer while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

Lt. Roy Cunningham said the incident occurred at 1:54 a.m. on Saturday after an officer caught a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone while on U.S. 422.

Cunningham said the officer detected marijuana coming from the vehicle and the suspect refused to exit when asked.

The suspect, who admitted to having a firearm, then fled the scene when the 31-year Solon Police veteran attempted to remove him.

The fleeing car dragged the officer, who was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police also ensued on a brief chase, with speeds exceeding 100 mph, before the suspect went away.

Police confirmed that arrest warrants are out for Twinsburg 27-year-old Termaine Jackson for charges of assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and fleeing and eluding.

Anyone with information on Jackon’s whereabouts has been asked to call 440-248-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.
North Olmsted Giant Eagle shooting being investigated as murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19
Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to killing a Bedford dad, son
The high school students in the UH Future Nurse Academy travel to Kent State, Ursuline,...
Nursing shortage addressed with innovative UH summer program for high school students
University Hospital's helping students prepare for health careers
Whole Foods theft suspect
Thieves target 70-year-old woman in Akron