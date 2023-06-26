Summit County Grand Jury indicts suspected Norton road rage shooter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 30-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another motorist during a road rage incident in Norton in May was indicted by a Summit County Grand Jury.

Dacarrei Kinard, 30, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

George Jensen (Anthony Jensen)

Norton police said Kinard shot George Jensen on I-76 around 5:30 p.m. on May 17.

After he was shot, Jenson lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete median.

Officers responded to the accident scene and discovered Jensen was suffering from several gunshot wounds. Jensen was transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. on May 17.

Northern Ohio U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The Norton Police Department worked nonstop to gather information, follow up on tips from the public, and ultimately make an identification for this suspect.”

Hours after Norton police identified Kinard as the suspect, he was arrested by members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and the Columbus Police Department’s SWAT Team on May 31.

Dacarrei Kinard being taken into custody on May 31, 2023 (U.S. Marshals)

There is no next court date scheduled for Kinard.

