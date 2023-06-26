2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thieves target 70-year-old woman in Akron

Whole Foods theft suspect
Whole Foods theft suspect((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old woman shooting at Whole Foods in Akron, had her wallet stolen from her purse.

Akron police said the thieves distracted the woman on May 18 at the store in the 1700 block of W. Market St.

Once they grabbed her wallet, they spent $2000 at the Apple Store in Summit Mall, said police.

If you have any information, please call Akron Police Detective C. Hill at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

