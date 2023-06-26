Thieves target 70-year-old woman in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old woman shooting at Whole Foods in Akron, had her wallet stolen from her purse.

Akron police said the thieves distracted the woman on May 18 at the store in the 1700 block of W. Market St.

Once they grabbed her wallet, they spent $2000 at the Apple Store in Summit Mall, said police.

If you have any information, please call Akron Police Detective C. Hill at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

