2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Train traffic will resume in East Palestine in the coming weeks

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk Southern officials announced Monday they have completed repair work on both train tracks that run through East Palestine.

“We promised to listen to residents and support East Palestine for the long haul. Fully cleaning up both tracks shows that we are keeping our promises,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. “We fully understand our responsibility to make things right in East Palestine, and as we mark this phase of remediation, we are dedicated to making further progress and investing in the community.”

Norfolk Southern officials said this included excavating impacted soil and replacing it with U.S. EPA approved backfill material, as well as replacing the tracks.

Rail traffic is expected to resume a normal schedule in the coming weeks, added Norfolk Southern officials.

As of Monday, Norfolk Southern officials said they have excavated and transported more than 73,000 tons of soil for proper disposal.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
North Olmsted police are currently on the scene of a shooting situation at a Giant Eagle.
North Olmsted Giant Eagle shooting being investigated as murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19
Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to killing a Bedford dad, son
Wickliffe church vandal
Euclid man admits to vandalizing Wickliffe church, police say
Solon Police are looking for the man who dragged an officer while attempting to flee from a...
Solon officer dragged by fleeing car during traffic stop
The high school students in the UH Future Nurse Academy travel to Kent State, Ursuline,...
Nursing shortage addressed with innovative UH summer program for high school students