Train traffic will resume in East Palestine in the coming weeks

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk Southern officials announced Monday they have completed repair work on both train tracks that run through East Palestine.

“We promised to listen to residents and support East Palestine for the long haul. Fully cleaning up both tracks shows that we are keeping our promises,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. “We fully understand our responsibility to make things right in East Palestine, and as we mark this phase of remediation, we are dedicated to making further progress and investing in the community.”

Norfolk Southern officials said this included excavating impacted soil and replacing it with U.S. EPA approved backfill material, as well as replacing the tracks.

Rail traffic is expected to resume a normal schedule in the coming weeks, added Norfolk Southern officials.

As of Monday, Norfolk Southern officials said they have excavated and transported more than 73,000 tons of soil for proper disposal.

