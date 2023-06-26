University of Akron student taken to hospital, buildings temporarily closed after chemical spill

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A University of Akron student was taken to the hospital out of precaution after a chemical spill Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the university, the student was working in a lad inside the Knight Chemical Lab building and dropped a bottle that broke.

The bottle contained a chemical called 1,3-Diaminopropane, which splashed on the students pants.

The student was immediately placed in the chemical shower, the spokesperson said, and the Akron Fire Department was called.

As the student was transported to Akron General, the building and the adjacent building were closed until the situation was investigated.

The university spokesperson said the buildings have since been reopened, but the lab remains closed until cleanup of the chemical is completed.

