U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive who allegedly assaulted employees, customers at Cleveland restaurant

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now offering a reward for one of the two suspects wanted for a violent robbery at a Cleveland restaurant earlier this month.

Terrance Trawick
Terrance Trawick((Source: U.S. Marshals))

According to the U.S. Marshals, Terrance Trawick and another suspect entered Broadway Pizza in the 5600 block of Broadway Ave. just after midnight on June 15.

According to Cleveland police, after the two suspects entered the pizza shop, they beat, shot at and robbed the victims before fleeing on foot.

When they arrived, officers said they found several employees and customers “bleeding profusely.”

Trawick, 36, is also wanted for Valley View police for drug possession, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies for aggravated robbery and the U.S. Marshals for a supervised release violation.

According to the U.S. Marshals, he is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

