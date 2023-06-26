2 Strong 4 Bullies
Warrensville Heights mom speaks out after teenager plays prank on neighbor, gets shot

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - In August 2022, Gina Cain’s son Chase was playing ding dong ditch with friends in her neighborhood off Walford Rd.

During the prank, Cain’s neighbor Odeya James shot her son in the pelvis.

Ding dong ditch is a popular prank. Someone rings another person’s doorbell and then runs away before anyone answers the door.

“Chase was wrong for playing ding dong ditch,” said Cain.

Mom admits her son should not have played the game, however, she said it’s not an excuse for someone to fire their gun.

“Call the police, call your brother, your cousin. You took it upon yourself to do this. Do I believe it was a mistake? Possibly, but that does not change the fact that he had shot my son,” said Cain.

Mom said her 15-year-old straight-A student learned his lesson.

Cain said if she could move homes, she would. However, financially that’s out of the question.

James apologized to Cain at his sentencing.

“I’m truly sorry for what happened,” said James.

A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced James to one year of community control.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

