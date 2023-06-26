2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake police release body cam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder suicide

By Alec Sapolin, Julia Bingel, Sia Nyorkor and Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police police released body camera video Monday from Sunday’s murder suicide inside North Olmsted’s Giant Eagle.

North Olmsted Police Chief Bob Wagner said officers were called out to the store in the 27200 block of Lorain Rd. around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

WATCH 19 NEWS’ TEAM COVERAGE BELOW:

According to Chief Wagner, the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Susan Petterson, 63, a Giant Eagle employee, was working at the time she was fatally shot by her ex-husband, Bernard Smith, said Chief Wagner.

Petterson and Smith, 60, of Cleveland, divorced in 2004.

Chief Wagner said there were no other injuries.

North Olmsted police added Monday the weapon was a 9mm handgun, but the gun’s owner has not been confirmed. Officers collected eight-10 shell casings inside the store; however, there could be more.

There is not an exact number of shots fired.

Caption

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones announced Monday counselors will be available to North Olmsted residents, Giant Eagle employees and customers.

Counselors will be at North Olmsted City Hall, 5200 Dover Center Road, North Olmsted, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week (June 27 and 28). Additional times will be added later in the week as need dictates.

Counselors will be available in Council Chambers on the second floor of North Olmsted City Hall.

This assistance is being provided at no cost to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

