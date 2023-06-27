2 Cleveland teens shot in Clark-Fulton neighborhood

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two teens were shot in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood Monday night.

The two victims, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were shot in the 3400 block of West 41st Street, according to police.

The 13-year-old had a gunshot wound to the ear, and the 15-year-old had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said both were taken to Metro Hospital, but are in stable condition.

No information has been released on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to 19 News for updates.

