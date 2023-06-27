2 Cleveland teens shot in Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two teens were shot in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood Monday night.

The two victims, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were shot in the 3400 block of West 41st Street, according to police.

The 13-year-old had a gunshot wound to the ear, and the 15-year-old had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said both were taken to Metro Hospital, but are in stable condition.

No information has been released on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

